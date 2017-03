03-17-2017 | 05:21 PM

Author: Law360

Judge Invites Appeal On UnitedHealth Policy Decision

A Minnesota federal court has decided that the way UnitedHealth Group Inc. recouped the health insurance overpayments it made to medical providers under a particular method called “cross-plan offsetting” was not authorized by the plans, but because of the significance of the decision and the novel nature of the case, the judge certified the question for interlocutory appeal.