03-29-2017 | 08:16 AM

Author: Law360

Pleading Civil RICO: Lessons From The Abbott Litigation

A New York federal court's recent dismissal of civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims in a massive case brought by Abbott Laboratories serves as a strong reminder for complex civil litigation practitioners that civil RICO claims must meet special pleading requirements, especially where the plaintiff alleges large, complicated schemes, says Derrelle Janey of Gottlieb & Janey LLP.