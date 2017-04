04-12-2017 | 06:20 PM

Author: Law360

7th Circ. Hears Args On Damaged Condo Coverage

Westfield Insurance told a trio of Seventh Circuit judges Wednesday that it shouldn’t be forced to defend those that developed and built a Chicago condominium tower for “shoddy” workmanship, urging the appellate court to overturn a lower court ruling that a general liability policy that throws the insurer into the underlying litigation over water damage at the building.