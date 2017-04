04-18-2017 | 06:06 PM

Author: Law360

Home Inspection Didn't Cause Damage, 11th Circ. Says

The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed that Auto-Owners Insurance Co. doesn't have to defend or indemnify home inspector Ralph Gage Contracting Inc. in litigation over an allegedly insufficient inspection, holding that no coverage exists because the insured's purported negligence didn't cause any covered property damage.