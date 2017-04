04-21-2017 | 05:15 PM

Author: Law360

Chubb, IT Co. Spar Over Coverage For $14M Hawaii DOT Suit

Bankrupt IT consultancy Ciber Inc. and two Chubb units traded barbs in Colorado federal court Thursday after the insurers refused to defend Ciber in a suit alleging it charged the Hawaii DOT $14 million for a worthless software system, with Chubb calling the suit’s allegations strictly digital and therefore not “property damage."