04-23-2017 | 06:00 PM

Author: Law360

In Congress: A Major Fiscal Deadline

The current continuing resolution is scheduled to expire at midnight on April 28, leaving the House and Senate very little time to strike a deal to keep the government funded and avert a shutdown. Complicating things are reports that the White House may also be pressuring House leadership to schedule a vote this week on a new version of the health care “repeal and replace” bill, say Richard Hertling and Kaitlyn McClure of Covington & Burling LLP.