05-03-2017 | 06:41 PM

Author: Law360

9th Circ. Revives Insurance Commission Suit Against AARP

The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a putative class action alleging AARP Inc. members are tricked into paying inflated rates with a hidden commission for supplemental Medicare insurance, ruling there’s a plausible claim that the nonprofit “solicits” insurance without a license, against California law.