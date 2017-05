05-04-2017 | 07:29 AM

Author: Law360

How The Byrd Rule Slowed Down GOP Health Care Reform

Republican lawmakers recently hit a major snag in their effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Fingers were pointed in many directions. But perhaps the blame — or credit — should go to the late Senator Robert C. Byrd, and the rule he grafted onto the budget reconciliation process, say Darryl Nirenberg and Chelsea Gold of Steptoe & Johnson LLP.