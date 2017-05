05-10-2017 | 10:12 AM

Author: Law360

Ship Insurer Loses UK Supreme Court Bid For $140M Damages

A ship insurer has lost its claim for almost $140 million in damages after the U.K.’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that a freak storm at a Japanese port that resulted in the wreckage of an iron ore cargo ship excused the ship’s time charterers from liability over the accident.