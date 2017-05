05-10-2017 | 07:12 PM

Author: Law360

Trustees Press Ponzi-Scheme Insurance Case At 11th Circ.

The trustees for bankrupt Rothstein Rosenfeldt Adler PA told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that the professional services exclusion in a directors and officers insurance policy does not bar coverage of a $50 million judgment owed by a bank over its alleged role in enabling a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme run out of the law firm.