05-11-2017 | 03:54 PM

Author: Law360

Greenberg's AIG Loss Strengthens Gov't's Crisis Powers

The Federal Circuit's Tuesday decision reversing Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg's win in his campaign against the U.S. government over its bailout of American International Group Inc. was the latest in a string of defeats for investors challenging financial crisis bailouts, and could further strengthen the government's hand in future crises, experts say.