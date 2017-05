05-12-2017 | 07:42 AM

Author: Law360

UK Poised To Seize Insurance Securities Biz With Overhaul

The British government is poised to introduce legislation that will make wide-ranging changes to the U.K.'s corporate, tax and regulatory regimes to encourage more insurers to set up special purpose vehicles to cover catastrophe risks onshore — and experts say the plan to win business back from Bermuda and Guernsey just might work.