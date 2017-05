05-30-2017 | 04:29 PM

Author: Law360

Data Breach Coverage Case Wrongly Paused, 9th Circ. Told

Columbia Casualty Co. on Tuesday told the Ninth Circuit that the insurer's suit challenging coverage for more than $4 million in Cottage Health System's costs connected with a 2013 data breach was wrongly paused for a parallel state court action when the circumstances do not support a stay.