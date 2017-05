05-31-2017 | 03:58 PM

Author: Law360

Defunct Insurer Says Gov't Owes It $157M In ACA Funds

Liquidators for a defunct Iowa nonprofit insurance cooperative told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Tuesday that the federal government improperly withheld $157 million in risk-sharing payments under the Affordable Care Act to recoup a government solvency loan issued to the provider under the program.