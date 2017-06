06-05-2017 | 12:02 PM

Author: Law360

Akorn Says Excess Insurer Sued Too Soon Over $20M Verdict

Akorn Inc. Friday told an Illinois federal court that excess insurer Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. pulled the trigger too soon on a suit to escape coverage for a $20.5 million jury verdict against the pharmaceutical maker, saying it needs to wait until the judgment needs to be paid.