06-06-2017 | 06:28 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Seeks Ruling On $3M Phyllis Schlafly Life Insurance

An insurer called on a New Jersey federal court Monday to resolve which parties are entitled to more than $3 million in proceeds under two insurance policies on the life of late conservative leader Phyllis Schlafly in light of multiple lawsuits dealing with control over the beneficiaries of record.