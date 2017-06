06-22-2017 | 05:33 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Decries 'Shenanigans' In Lloyd's Arbitration Bid

A U.S. insurer asked a Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday not to force it to accept an umpire proposed by certain underwriters at Lloyd's, London, in arbitration aimed at resolving a dispute over the allocation of an underlying pollution claim, decrying "shenanigans" in the appointment process.