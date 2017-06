06-22-2017 | 10:32 AM

Author: Law360

No Indemnity For Shell Drilling Unit Damages, 5th Circ. Says

The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed part of a lower court’s ruling in a case on the aftermath of an accident in the Gulf of Mexico that damaged a mooring line on a Royal Dutch Shell PLC subsidiary's drilling unit, finding that two third-party companies are not required to indemnify the two companies found liable for the accident.