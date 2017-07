07-11-2017 | 06:26 PM

Author: Law360

Court Cuts Liberty's Liability For $39M Garage Death Award

A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday upheld a $39 million jury verdict against a company found largely responsible for the death of a teen from the collapse of a concrete slab at a Milwaukee parking garage, but it reversed a lower court's ruling that a pair of Liberty Mutual units must pick up the tab for the entire award.