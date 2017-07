07-12-2017 | 06:34 PM

Author: Law360

9th Circ. Asked To Uphold Pigeon Poop Deal Coverage Ruling

The owners of a California apartment complex and the property manager's insurer on Wednesday urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision that they don't have to reimburse California Capital Insurance Co. for the settlement of a $1.9 million lawsuit filed by a tenant who developed a disease from pigeon-dropping dust.