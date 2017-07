07-12-2017 | 06:20 AM

Author: Law360

Innovating For Wise Juries: Interim Arguments

By allowing attorneys to summarize what has just occurred in the testimony and how it fits into the wider case narrative, the court would be substantially improving juror comprehension through every step of a trial, say Stephen Susman, Richard Lorren Jolly and Dr. Roy Futterman of the NYU School of Law Civil Jury Project.