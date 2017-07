07-14-2017 | 05:52 PM

Author: Law360

Dish Seeks To Revive Bid For TCPA Coverage At 10th Circ.

Dish Network LLC on Friday urged the Tenth Circuit to ax a Colorado federal judge's ruling that its insurer needn't fund its defense of litigation over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other statutes, saying the lower court improperly held that the underlying suit didn't seek covered damages.