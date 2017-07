07-23-2017 | 04:02 PM

Author: Law360

4 Female Perspectives On BigLaw Leadership

Only a handful of the largest U.S. law firms are led by women. Here, in their own words, are perspectives from Shook Hardy & Bacon Chair Madeleine McDonough, Crowell & Moring Chair Angela Styles, Morgan Lewis & Bockius Chair Jami Wintz McKeon and Goodwin Procter Chair Emeritus Regina Pisa.