07-27-2017 | 10:43 AM

Author: Law360

Canadian Insurer Picked Wrong Court In TCPA Case: 7th Circ.

The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court’s ruling throwing out a long-running suit between Saskatchewan Mutual Insurance and CE Design Ltd. over junk faxes that Saskatchewan Mutual’s insured sent to CE Design, affirming the district court’s ruling that it did not have jurisdiction to enforce a Canadian court’s judgment.