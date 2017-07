07-28-2017 | 07:13 AM

Author: Law360

Gray Matters: Clients Are Not Really 'Emotional'

When you look at your client through the survival circuit lens, what first appeared as an emotional mess is now valuable information about what is important to them, what needs have to be met to settle the case, or what further clarity your client needs before moving forward, say dispute resolution experts Selina Shultz and Robert Creo.