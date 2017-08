08-01-2017 | 06:10 PM

Author: Law360

300 Farmers Insurance Investigators Win Cert. In Wage Row

A California federal judge Tuesday conditionally certified a collective action brought by 300 Farmers Insurance claims investigators who say they’ve been misclassified as exempt from overtime, finding they’d met the “low standard” for sending out notices, even though it was a “close question” for those whose duties didn’t include going into the field.