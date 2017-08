08-03-2017 | 06:47 PM

Author: Law360

Data Breach Suits Find Easier Path With DC Circ. Ruling

The D.C. Circuit recently embraced the premise that the risk of future harm can be enough to meet the Spokeo standing bar in a data breach case involving health insurer CareFirst, deepening a circuit split that’s been fueled in part by judges’ growing familiarity with how such intrusions play out.