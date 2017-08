08-03-2017 | 06:03 PM

Author: Law360

Wilson Elser Picks Up 2 Familiar Faces From Akerman

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP has welcomed back two attorneys with expertise in insurance, manufacturing, financial services and product liability who previously spent 14 years with the firm, a reunion that occurred after the pair's German clients decided to use only Wilson Elser in the U.S.