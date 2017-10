10-06-2017 | 03:34 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Sheds Wrongful Seizure Suit Over Congo Plane Crash

A company whose airplane crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2012 cannot pursue its lawsuit alleging aviation insurance provider Global Aerospace Inc. unlawfully kept possession of valuable salvaged parts and let them deteriorate, a Delaware judge ruled Thursday, because the action was filed too late.