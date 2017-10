10-06-2017 | 05:46 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Wants Quick Win In Faulty Pipeline Coverage Dispute

A Travelers unit on Friday urged a Texas federal court to quickly rule that it doesn’t have to cover steel pipe manufacturer Tex-Tube Co.’s costs to defend a lawsuit over an alleged defect in a section of a pipeline, contending that the underlying action doesn’t assert any claims for accidental property damage under the terms of Tex-Tube’s policy.