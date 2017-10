10-10-2017 | 05:33 PM

Author: Law360

Palmolive Building Owners Lose $33M Charitable Deduction

The owners of the historic Palmolive Building in Chicago lost their bid to write off $33.4 million on their tax return for their donation of a facade easement when the U.S. Tax Court ruled Tuesday that the donee was not guaranteed to receive its share of proceeds if the easement were to be extinguished.