10-16-2017 | 06:48 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Needn't Defend In $105.7M Well Coverage Suit

A Texas federal judge ruled Monday that ACE American Insurance Co. has no duty to defend an oil driller hit with a $105.7 million judgment after creating a well that became unusable, saying an exclusion applied to the entire well, and the driller's work couldn't be separated out from the rest.