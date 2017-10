10-18-2017 | 05:14 PM

Author: Law360

ChinaCast, Creditors Prodded To Resolve Insurance Payout Row

A private equity fund sitting on a $66 million class action judgment against now-bankrupt ChinaCast Education Corp. may be able to sue the debtors’ insurers for payment without stepping on the toes of the company or other creditors, a New York bankruptcy judge observed Wednesday, encouraging the sparring parties to negotiate.