10-19-2017 | 02:24 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Keeps Blackfeet Housing Row Out Of Tribal Court

A tribal corporation that provides risk-sharing self-insurance was granted a quick win in New Mexico federal court Thursday against a Blackfeet Nation housing entity over the jurisdiction of a coverage dispute involving damaged housing, winning a bid to bar any further litigation of the matter in the Blackfeet Tribal Courts.