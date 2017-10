10-20-2017 | 05:19 PM

Author: Law360

Greenberg's Co. Asks High Court To Hear AIG Bailout Row

The company led by former American International Group Inc. CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court’s decision that found the firm lacked standing to pursue claims against the federal government over the 2008 bailout of AIG, saying the decision amounts to an “egregious injustice.”