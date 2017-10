10-20-2017 | 04:49 AM

Author: Law360

Judge Rules QBE Not Liable For Clients' Bad Investment Tips

The European arm of Australian insurer QBE cannot be held liable for around £200,000 ($263,700) it allegedly owed to two pension scheme trustees under a professional indemnity insurance policy it had with a collapsed financial adviser found to have provided negligent investment advice, a High Court judge ruled Thursday.