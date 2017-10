10-26-2017 | 06:22 PM

Author: Law360

AIG Says Disney Policy Doesn't Cover 'Pink Slime' Deal

American International Group Inc. sued The Walt Disney Co. in New York on Thursday seeking a declaration it’s not on the hook for $25 million, part of the ABC News parent’s defamation suit settlement over an investigative report that called a Beef Products Inc. product "pink slime.”