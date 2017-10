10-26-2017 | 06:41 PM

Author: Law360

Zenefits, Co-Founder To Pay SEC $1M Over Misled Investors

Zenefits, a startup aimed at managing companies’ employee health insurance plans, and one of its co-founders will pay almost $1 million in fines to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a settlement, announced Thursday, over allegations that it withheld information from its shareholders.