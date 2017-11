11-01-2017 | 05:53 AM

Author: Law360

Make Way For The 'Unicorns'

By "unicorn" I don’t mean the next great tech startup with a valuation of $1 billion. I mean the new breed of lawyers realizing that there are better ways to get their day jobs done, says Lucy Endel Bassli, assistant general counsel leading the legal operations and contracting functions at Microsoft Corp.