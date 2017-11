11-06-2017 | 05:59 PM

Author: Law360

Insurers Won't Indemnify Truck Dealer In Mesothelioma Suit

Ohio-based Central Mutual Insurance Co. and parent All America Insurance Co. on Friday sued the estate of an Illinois man and a truck dealer, saying it is not responsible for indemnifying the dealer in a case involving the man's death from mesothelioma because it does not constitute "bodily injury."