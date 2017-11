11-07-2017 | 06:27 PM

Author: Law360

Excess Insurer Owes On Faulty Work Award, 5th Circ. Told

Satterfield & Pontikes Construction Co. and one of its primary insurers told the Fifth Circuit on Monday that excess carrier U.S. Fire Insurance Co. should have to reimburse them for part of an $8 million award over faulty work at a courthouse, arguing that U.S. Fire was not entitled to rely on its policy terms and exclusions to deny coverage.