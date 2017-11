11-20-2017 | 01:06 PM

Author: Law360

Deal Expected In Insurer's Actos Cancer Suit Against Takeda

Dozens of claims from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts alleging that a link between diabetes treatment Actos and bladder cancer was long known to drug manufacturer Takeda are expected to head for arbitration separate from a $2.4 billion settlement with patients, a Boston federal judge said Monday.