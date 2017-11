11-24-2017 | 03:20 AM

Lloyds, PwC Secure Costs In £54M Car Auction Firm Theft Suit

The U.K.’s appellate court on Thursday ordered a defunct car auction company to stump up £4 million ($5.3 million) in security to Lloyds Banking Group PLC and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for costs in its £54 million legal claim accusing the firms of conspiring to force the company into administration for profit.