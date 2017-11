11-29-2017 | 08:13 AM

Author: Law360

Judge Nixes Insurers' Bid For Slice Of Harlequin Damages Win

A group of insurers have failed in their bid to claim priority over a slice of a £7.9 million ($10.6 million) fund held by the High Court which they claim they are owed in premiums from insurance policies that were used to fund collapsed property investment firm Harlequin Property (SVG) Ltd.’s successful lawsuit against its advisers Wilkins Kennedy.