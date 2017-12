12-14-2017 | 05:11 PM

Author: Law360

NY High Court Says No Set Rule On Reinsurer's Liability Cap

New York's highest court held Thursday that one of its prior rulings didn't create a general rule that a reinsurance contract's total liability cap encompasses both indemnity and defense costs incurred by an insurer, resolving a query from the Second Circuit in Century Indemnity Co.'s bid for reinsurance coverage of costs paid to defend Caterpillar in asbestos litigation.