12-15-2017 | 03:36 AM

Author: Law360

DOL Fiduciary Rule — Still Very Much Alive

While certain requirements of the U.S. Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule were recently delayed, the rule's expanded definition of a fiduciary and the standards to which such fiduciaries are to be held are currently in effect, says Robert Gower of Trucker Huss APC.