12-15-2017 | 10:21 AM

Author: Law360

MVP: Simpson Thacher's Mary Beth Forshaw

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP litigation partner Mary Beth Forshaw has had a busy year, settling a $500 million reinsurance case at jury selection and racking up a Second Circuit win on an environmental cleanup coverage case, securing a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Insurance MVPs.