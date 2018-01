01-01-2018 | 12:15 PM

Author: Law360

Congressional Forecast: January

After passage of tax reform legislation, the GOP passed another temporary funding bill to avert a government shutdown before the holidays. As a result, congressional leaders again put off a resolution of a major fiscal debate over the budget, along with partisan disputes over immigration, health care and national security, say Richard Hertling and Kaitlyn McClure of Covington & Burling LLP.