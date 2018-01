01-05-2018 | 06:23 AM

Author: Law360

An 11th-Hour Reprieve For Legal Entity Identifier Compliance

Despite early indications that the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority would require investment firms' clients to obtain legal entity identifiers by Jan. 3, regulators have now extended the deadline by 6 months. There is no extra credit for timely compliance, but in the long term, noncompliant entities cannot sit back and do nothing, say Keily Blair and Andrea Holder of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.