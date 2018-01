01-05-2018 | 04:17 AM

Author: Law360

Broker Seeks £2M From AIG, Others In Indemnity Dispute

An insurance broker is suing a group of insurers including AIG for payments it says it is owed under a professional indemnity policy that allegedly protected it against claims arising from a bitter legal dispute with its co-founder, a major financial backer of the U.K.'s Brexit campaign.